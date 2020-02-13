Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) will report sales of $16.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.80 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) posted sales of $15.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) will report full year sales of $68.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $69.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $72.02 million, with estimates ranging from $71.40 million to $72.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH).

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $331.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $38,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,382 shares of company stock worth $112,921. Insiders own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

