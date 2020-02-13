Fastly (FSLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Fastly to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Fastly has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,173.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,142 shares of company stock worth $15,987,102 in the last quarter.

