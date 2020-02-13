Feathercoin (FTC) Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bittylicious and BX Thailand. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $6,552.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001129 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 267,638,280 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, QBTC, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

