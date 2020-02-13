Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.0519 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $34.44 million and approximately $15.02 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, WazirX, MXC and KuCoin. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,794,519 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitrabbit, Binance, Coinall, KuCoin, HitBTC, BitMax, Bitbns, Hotbit, MXC, Dcoin, Bittrex, Korbit, Coinsuper, BitAsset, BiKi and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

