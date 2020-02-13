FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.30). FibroGen reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 317.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.61 million. FibroGen had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $256,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $159,645.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,333 in the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,910. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.23 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

