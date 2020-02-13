FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Sells $258,637.50 in Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $258,637.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,608.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christine Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $241,762.50.

On Monday, December 16th, Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $264,825.00.

NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $61.23.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.61 million. FibroGen had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FGEN. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FibroGen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FibroGen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in FibroGen by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in FibroGen by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

