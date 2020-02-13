FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 116.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.61 million. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.33%. FibroGen’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $159,645.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,670 shares of company stock worth $1,463,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 150.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 622.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

