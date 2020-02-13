Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.30-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.18-3.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.Fidelity National Information Servcs also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.17-6.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.90.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $7.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.97. 2,294,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,533. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $104.73 and a twelve month high of $150.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,755 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.