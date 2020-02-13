Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 241,563 Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701,691 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 241,563 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Imperial Oil worth $45,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.89. 2,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,331. Imperial Oil Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.1666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

