Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,571 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.27% of Weibo worth $28,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in Weibo by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,016,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,507,000 after purchasing an additional 547,200 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,663,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,706,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,108,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 68,456 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weibo alerts:

WB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.69.

NASDAQ:WB traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.81. 32,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,569. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10. Weibo Corp has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Weibo had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $467.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Weibo Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.