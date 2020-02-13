Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,876 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,610 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,208,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,336 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,802,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,998 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,750 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.