Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stake in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.09% of Colliers International Group worth $32,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 27,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1,367.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 31,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIGI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.69. 12,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Colliers International Group Inc has a one year low of $60.28 and a one year high of $86.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $928.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James set a $88.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

