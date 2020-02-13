Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,200 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.19% of Rogers Communications worth $47,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 39,685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

RCI stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,819. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

