Fiera Capital Corp Buys 10,738 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,894.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,445,000 after purchasing an additional 926,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 670.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 901,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.85. The company had a trading volume of 30,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.09 and a 200 day moving average of $110.74. The company has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,870. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

