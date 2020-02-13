Fiera Capital Corp Buys 242,119 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,119 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.80% of New York Times worth $42,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,764,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 1,166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 244,308 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,648,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,614,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,954,000 after buying an additional 111,815 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 99,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 136,650 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $4,267,579.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 487,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,218,472.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.04. 918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,640. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.15. New York Times Co has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. Cfra lifted their price target on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

