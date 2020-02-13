Fiera Capital Corp Buys 406,323 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,352,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406,323 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.38% of PepsiCo worth $731,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded down $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $144.45. The company had a trading volume of 92,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.88 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

