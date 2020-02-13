Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,562 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $22,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BFAM traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $117.92 and a one year high of $172.25. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.04 and its 200-day moving average is $155.34.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $505,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,184,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,221 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

