Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Intuit worth $34,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after acquiring an additional 503,291 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $224,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 37.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Intuit by 6.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,367. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.51 and a 1-year high of $299.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.61.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,456,229.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

