Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153,294 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Veeva Systems worth $33,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.12.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,516 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $212,876.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $168,300.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $283,772.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $4,978,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.08. 2,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.27. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $110.23 and a 1 year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

