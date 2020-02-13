Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,592,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,871 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Zynga worth $34,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 65.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $76,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,112.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $31,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,268,980 shares of company stock valued at $14,535,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 52,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,669,213. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

