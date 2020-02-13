Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,937 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.43% of Molina Healthcare worth $36,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 125,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3,621.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,017,000 after buying an additional 1,005,154 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $145.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.41 and its 200-day moving average is $127.91. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.