Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 84,403 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.96% of Methanex worth $28,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 48.2% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,330. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.85. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEOH. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

