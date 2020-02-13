Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,365 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $45,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 353,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 154,369 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.92. 77,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,920,543. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $44.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23.

