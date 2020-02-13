Fiera Capital Corp Has $23.18 Million Holdings in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,435 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.70% of Veracyte worth $23,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCYT. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 72,329 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 564,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 279,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter.

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 18,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $525,383.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,653 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,266 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VCYT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,683. Veracyte Inc has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

