Fiera Capital Corp Has $23.76 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,654,569 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,700 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $23,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,585,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,766,000 after buying an additional 9,136,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,765,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,576,000 after buying an additional 3,490,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 17.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,353,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,558,000 after buying an additional 1,812,914 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 26.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,021,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,158,000 after buying an additional 1,451,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 448.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,902,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,826,000 after buying an additional 4,826,676 shares during the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBD stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 185,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,337,442. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.0047 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

