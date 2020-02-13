Fiera Capital Corp Has $29 Million Stock Holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,992 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Beigene worth $29,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Beigene by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Beigene by 24.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Beigene by 5.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Beigene by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Beigene by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

Shares of BGNE traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.90. 15,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,801. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $210.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.13 and a 200 day moving average of $155.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The company had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 25,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $4,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,771,085.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,759 shares of company stock worth $15,654,021 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

