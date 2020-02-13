Fiera Capital Corp Has $30.07 Million Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 654,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,198 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $30,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,485,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,275,000 after buying an additional 878,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,746,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,301,000 after acquiring an additional 52,214 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 784,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25,462 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 642,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,546,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWONK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.94. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.98 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

