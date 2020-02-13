Fiera Capital Corp Has $30.23 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $30,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.56. 29,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,333. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.