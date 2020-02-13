Fiera Capital Corp Has $31.43 Million Stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,965 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.20% of Apergy worth $31,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APY. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,364,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Apergy by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 132,742 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,180,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,757,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Apergy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 399,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 103,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $29.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.41.

APY stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.18. 16,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,190. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apergy Corp has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $43.40.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

