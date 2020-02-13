Fiera Capital Corp Has $31.58 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,487 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.19% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $31,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $80.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,790. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $65.65 and a 52 week high of $80.58.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

