Fiera Capital Corp Has $32.60 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,009 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.08% of Ross Stores worth $32,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $119.94. 74,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,635. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.50. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

