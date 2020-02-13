Fiera Capital Corp Has $37.12 Million Stake in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,715 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.57% of SSR Mining worth $37,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 305.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,449 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 621.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,408,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,877 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 121.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 756,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 415,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.8% in the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 543,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.23. 65,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,932. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11 and a beta of -0.29. SSR Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSRM. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

