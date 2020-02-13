Fiera Capital Corp Has $37.49 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $37,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $332.10. 143,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,601. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $245.74 and a one year high of $342.26. The stock has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.