Fiera Capital Corp Has $40.10 Million Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,017 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $40,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $650,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,817 shares of company stock worth $3,466,444. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,235. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.