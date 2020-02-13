Fiera Capital Corp Has $42.94 Million Stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.51% of Cable One worth $42,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 1,056.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 978.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 40.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,501,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,976,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CABO remained flat at $$1,782.73 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,987. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,636.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,416.95. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $899.13 and a 12-month high of $1,787.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $508,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,432 shares of company stock worth $3,893,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CABO. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,465.20.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

