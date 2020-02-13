Fiera Capital Corp Has $47.20 Million Stock Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 442,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,918 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Fortinet worth $47,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $255,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $964,133.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,681 shares of company stock valued at $10,965,482. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.54. 92,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $121.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Raymond James upgraded Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.48.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

