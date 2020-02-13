Fiera Capital Corp Has $48.22 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 53,948 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.70% of Dolby Laboratories worth $48,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 13.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 306.8% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 326.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,152. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.61. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.07%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $6,983,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $3,598,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,380 shares of company stock worth $24,060,084 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

