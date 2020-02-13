Fiera Capital Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,485 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.84. 1,220,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,764,597. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

