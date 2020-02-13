Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,559 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $34,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIP. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 788.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.538 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,871.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

