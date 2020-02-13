Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,953 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.11% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB worth $35,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 212,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 47,517 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,522,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,082,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,161,000 after acquiring an additional 62,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.40. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,676. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1-year low of $84.85 and a 1-year high of $100.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

