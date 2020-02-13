Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,761 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.21% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $32,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $776,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,070 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,940 shares of company stock worth $2,730,495. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.45. 5,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,968. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.52 and a beta of 1.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $96.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.