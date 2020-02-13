Fiera Capital Corp Makes New $23.99 Million Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,992,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Teledyne Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $1,733,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $385.00. 112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $224.84 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.81 and its 200-day moving average is $333.95.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

