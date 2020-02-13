Fiera Capital Corp Raises Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 929,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,112 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Etsy worth $41,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,650. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,083. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.80 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.