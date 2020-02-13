Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,349 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.36% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $33,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,016,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,232,000 after acquiring an additional 208,945 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,800,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5,973.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 685,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after buying an additional 674,541 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 93,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 49,925 shares in the last quarter.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEAS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.97. 728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,146. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.26. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

