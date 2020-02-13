Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,413 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.35% of Qualys worth $43,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Qualys by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QLYS stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,203. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.36. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $95.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $945,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,634.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

