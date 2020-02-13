Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38,362 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.57% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $35,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after buying an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $600,398,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,413,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 89.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.56. 43,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,419. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

