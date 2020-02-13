Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 448,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 31,603 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Teladoc Health worth $37,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

TDOC stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $109.20. 6,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,469. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $112.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several research firms have commented on TDOC. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.95.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

