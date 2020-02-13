Fiera Capital Corp Sells 11,075 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,278.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,001 shares of company stock worth $15,342,770 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.95. 377,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,667. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.72. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

