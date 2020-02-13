Fiera Capital Corp Sells 126,926 Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,752,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126,926 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 2.25% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $41,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 514,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,499 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,941,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 177,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

PTLA traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.51. 2,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,865. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.12. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

