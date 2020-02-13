Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,348 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,450,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after buying an additional 51,749 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,084,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after acquiring an additional 419,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.02. 38,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,296. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,053 shares of company stock valued at $84,242,237. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

